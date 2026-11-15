Manu Joseph: Why India needs a modern right wing

There are people who don’t know whether their noses are long or short, who are yet very certain that they are “right-wing” or left. They are also certain what I am. Not long ago, when words like ‘paramour’ were famous, there was another such word that had its heyday: ideologue.
There are people who don’t know whether their noses are long or short, who are yet very certain that they are “right-wing” or left. They are also certain what I am. Not long ago, when words like ‘paramour’ were famous, there was another such word that had its heyday: ideologue.
Only the ideologue had ideology, because of experience, epiphany or mental health problems. Even though everyone today claims they have an ideology, a sane individual cannot be an archetype. “I am large, I contain multitudes,” American writer Walt Whitman said. But, even though an individual is too complex for labels, the left and right are real, as opposing visions of society.
Only the ideologue had ideology, because of experience, epiphany or mental health problems. Even though everyone today claims they have an ideology, a sane individual cannot be an archetype. “I am large, I contain multitudes,” American writer Walt Whitman said. But, even though an individual is too complex for labels, the left and right are real, as opposing visions of society.
The left is resistance to ancient human nature, to the horrible things that practicality and tradition can wreak. The right is the use of human nature to achieve a practical end. It conjures up civilizational pride by transferring the identity of the elite as the identity of all, and overrating their tradition because it fears that adaptation is a form of cultural death.
The left is by nature global. (Not odd that in 1951, four members of the Communist Party of India travelled to Moscow to ask Stalin to solve a dispute). The right is always and everywhere local. There can be an Instagram group chat of leftists from all nations; but not a cartel of strongmen. (A zionist, for instance, can have great compassion for faraway Kashmiris, and I have seen the hearts of Indians who have an appalling view of their own Muslims bleeding for Palestinians).
When the stakes are high, people are conservative; when the stakes are low, they are compassionate. The opinions of the leftist are more beautiful than him; the right-wing intellectual is so often much nicer in person than his views.
Like people, successful nations are a practical mix of the left and right. As Chinese communist leader Deng Xiaoping said, “It doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.” Even so, the cat is either more black or more white.
The unambiguous right has now ruled India for more than a decade, demanding civilizational pride from us without creating any special grounds for pride, or even giving us liveable cities, clean air, freedom from corruption, ease of business or prospects for the youth. But the hijab is banned in some place. India needs a more modern right.
Such a right would know how to make the lives of people easy, make them addicted to the ease of living to maintain peace instead of just asking disenchanted people to be quiet. When the daily commute is anarchy, how can you prevent social anarchy? India needs a right that is not a village pretending to be a megapolis. India was never content in its villages; most of India’s strife is about the village trying to escape to the city and changing it into a semi-rural mess.
Enforcing order in society is the only foundational objective that explains the right as an ethical force. Everything flows from this. The time has come for the right to stop thinking about our private lives and what we are wearing and what magic we are deluded to believe, and instead spend more time thinking about the Indian street. What are the elements of an Indian street, why is it the way it is, is this how we wish to live?
As to how the ethical modern Indian right must be, there are some examples within India, though not inside politics.
Consider Tukaram Mundhe. What is he trying to do? He is forcefully and mercilessly enforcing the law that is meant to protect you and me from what we eat. He is delivering a shock to an unspoken lazy system that considers flouting minor rules a form of freedom.
At the moment, he does not look “right-wing,” because his efficient autocracy is against the supply side, against businesses, against establishment. It is the same civic order that India needs to run an efficient and humane society.
Imagine him as the chief of a municipality. He will take on the big builders, but also clear the poor hawkers, and it would be impossible for you to drive on the wrong side of the road.Driving would feel repressive as we would lose some of our animal freedoms to common sense.
The right wants order, but it should first do its job before telling us how to be. In this light, there is another improbable place to find the modern right wing. The Delhi Metro.
It created exceptional infrastructure that ran on efficiency that we until then imagined was possible only during “emergency.” After creating such a great service, and only then, did Delhi Metro demand Indians to follow order. And Indians complied.
When the service began, it was the only region in India where Indians didn’t spit, out of fear that such a swanky and efficient system would be ruthless in enforcing fines. It is not a coincidence that Delhi Metro’s architect E. Sreedharan was associated with the mothership of Indian right, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
But why must there be a right at all? Because the left is an innovation, while the right is human instinct. I do not see a world that can sustain innovation, however noble, longer than succumbing to its fundamental nature.
An individual is too complex to have true identity, but a crowd does. In a crowd, every individual’s most important wound might be different, but the second most important wound would be the same. Thus, a crowd has identity, and identity is the right. That is not going anywhere.
What we can hope is a right that is modern. A right that does not just ask Indians to respect their nation, but gives them the reasons to do so.
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’