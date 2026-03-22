Manu Joseph: Why India’s potholes seem poised to become a political issue at last

In my best case scenario, our ‘popular politician’ will find a one-kilometre road in his city where he could demonstrate a slice of quality of life. First, on this stretch, the municipality would have done its job entirely well. The road would be beautiful. Its design would have meaning. For instance, it would have no speed-breakers that send cars flying or pavements that require a jump to get on or pedestrian crossings that lead to a wall, or traffic lights hidden by trees. This is important because India has been asking drivers to be better people without doing its own job well first.