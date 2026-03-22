In my first job, one of my several bosses was managing a crisis at an event the magazine was hosting—police permission was not in place, the electricity had died and the whole thing was about to be called off. I walked in and said the helpers were yet to be fed.
Manu Joseph: Why India’s potholes seem poised to become a political issue at last
SummaryFor decades, potholes, filth and bad roads were dismissed as trivial irritants, unworthy of political attention. That may be changing. As middle-class frustration builds and civic anger spills into public debate, the quality of life could actually matter at the ballot booth.
In my first job, one of my several bosses was managing a crisis at an event the magazine was hosting—police permission was not in place, the electricity had died and the whole thing was about to be called off. I walked in and said the helpers were yet to be fed.
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