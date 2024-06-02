Manu Joseph: Why is decision-making a lonely process?
Summary
- Other people cannot help take our decisions—chiefly because we don’t share complete information with anyone. This leaves us with ourselves for counsel.
One way to irritate writers is to ask them what they are working on next. But somehow I heard myself ask this in an airport lounge when I bumped into a British historian, even though I liked him. He looked pained, but that was only because he wanted to answer the question earnestly, and it had evoked a private misery.