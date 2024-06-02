Manu Joseph: Why is decision-making a lonely process?

When I set out to write a novel, it was not after a major decision. It was a mere inevitability. But once I began, the first shock was how many decisions I had to make. Should the narration be in first person, what should be the voice, should the lead character do this or that, should bad things happen to the main character, should it all be happy and well? All minor decisions, by the standards of decisions, but some of them turned out to be crucial, not only to a page, or the tone, or the novel, but to my life.