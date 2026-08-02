Manu Joseph: Why it isn’t very hard to get laughs in a country where jokes are rarely aired in public

A reason why the recent student protests were a triumph is that they were highly entertaining, though not for everyone. And they were fun because India has become such a suffocating place that any lampooning of politicians and the judiciary is funny.
Some of the protestors were abusive, using language we have never heard in political analysis. They had more shock value than they deserved because we have become a stiff society. Given all that we have heard in the past few weeks, once again only the supernatural seems sacred in India.