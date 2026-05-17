Manu Joseph: Why do so many public figures have exaggerated tales of past poverty?

In his first speech as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay said in Tamil, “I have known poverty; I’ve known hunger. I am not from some royalty.” This whole country seems to be filled with self-made men. Except that most of them may not be at all.
I happened to be Vijay’s classmate when we were around eight years old. Oddly, the reason why I remember him at all and could later recognize him as the same guy on film posters, is that he was the first rich boy I knew, at least rich by the standards of the Kodambakkam suburb of Chennai. Years later, when he was eighteen, he was cast in the lead role of a film that his father made.