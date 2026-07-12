Manu Joseph: Why we shouldn’t be so impressed with all the street heroism we see in the country

When I see the debris, I don’t see the glory of onlooker rescuers. I see a collapse that was in the making for years, yet never influencing elections shaped by identity and rivalries more than the need for intelligent ways of living. Seen that way, the valiant rescuer himself might have contributed to the inevitable collapse. He is part of what led to the tragedies he saves people from. Like India itself, which has substandard civic governance, yet often does a heroic job when it comes to saving people.