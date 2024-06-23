Manu Joseph: Why the super-rich and we pay the same for house help
Summary
- The Hinduja family case has revived this question. It’s worth noting that even humane writers who moved our souls had servants who were not paid more than market rates.
Some things that my relatives do every day are crimes in Europe. I was reminded of it when news broke that four members of the billionaire Hinduja family were held guilty by a Swiss court of treating their house staff badly, though the family rejected the charges and have reportedly appealed against the ruling.