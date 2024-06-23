Manu Joseph: Why the super-rich and we pay the same for house help

A prosecutor said that the family had spent almost $10,000 a year on their dog, while paying low wages to their human staff. This could be true even in a typical upper middle-class Indian household. They may want to point out, though they would never do so in public, that do-gooders have a bad habit of comparing how much a family spends on their dog with how much they pay their domestic workers. The comparison is absurd. A dog brings a lot of joy to the family, and is even seen as a part of the family, unlike an employee.