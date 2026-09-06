Manu Joseph: There is a reason we should trust the word of the RSS when it says good things

I accept there are some good reasons to be dismissive of speeches. What matters is what’s on the ground. The social security of Muslims in India has broken down. There are several thugs on social media with apparent allegiance to some Hindu organizations who overtly threaten Muslims, Dalits, fashionable women and whoever they deem as foes, and there is rarely any police action against them. One man has just claimed he broke someone’s head during the cockroach protest and that some leaders have ensured he is not in jail. The violence of cow vigilantes continues.