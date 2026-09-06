Manu Joseph: There is a reason we should trust the word of the RSS when it says good things

Those who dislike the saffron crowd often lampoon their silliest political habit, which is that they hold the Congress accountable for what Jawaharlal Nehru did to India’s economy. But the anti-saffrons have a similar problem—they hold the entire history of the Hindu movement against the present of its mother ship, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Every time it asserts the right of Muslims to exist as equal Indians, anti-saffrons caution us not to believe them, that this is all an act. As it happened a few days ago when the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat told thousands of people in New York that a Hindu who believes Muslims should be driven out of India “cannot remain a Hindu.”