Manu Joseph: wrong-side driving is rising in India. Here's what it says about our future

I am more sure about the second factor, which is that India’s tussle between the city and the village is over, and the village has won decisively. By city, I mean a place that is not so serious about social order but can only function with high civic order. The village, on the other hand, is about strict social order and conducts civic life with romantic veneration of informality, short-cuts and petty practicality, which is somehow chiefly about breaking rules.