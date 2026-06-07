Manu Joseph: wrong-side driving is rising in India. Here's what it says about our future

As an Indian, my standards for public spaces are so low that what I admire in other countries is that their cars move in lanes. I am transfixed by images of Lebanese and Iranian people fleeing war in their cars—in orderly lanes.
I find it odd that any two nations that observe lane discipline would be at war with each other, given the grace and social intelligence they demonstrate on their streets. In Hollywood disaster films, I am unmoved by scenes where a city is trying to flee a calamity, because they look more orderly than Gurugram at any time.
I used to wonder at which precise per capita income a developing country begins to drive in lanes. I don’t wonder anymore. I have realized there is no correlation.