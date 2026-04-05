At a dinner hosted by a family that owns a newspaper business, the conversation naturally drifted towards artificial intelligence, then doom. I said something I believe in, even though I knew it was not very persuasive. That the time has come for a triumphant return of a general interest print magazine, as long as it was brilliant, entertaining and not overrun with activists. Someone said, “But young people, they don’t read, definitely not print.”
Manu Joseph: The young are everyone’s hope—but has youth become the world’s most overvalued asset?
SummaryBusinesses across sectors are fixated on winning over the young, but for many, this may be less strategy than sentiment. Their spending power is limited, their loyalty uncertain—yet companies keep chasing them.
At a dinner hosted by a family that owns a newspaper business, the conversation naturally drifted towards artificial intelligence, then doom. I said something I believe in, even though I knew it was not very persuasive. That the time has come for a triumphant return of a general interest print magazine, as long as it was brilliant, entertaining and not overrun with activists. Someone said, “But young people, they don’t read, definitely not print.”
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