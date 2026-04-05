Manu Joseph: The young are everyone’s hope—but has youth become the world’s most overvalued asset?

This is similar to what TV platforms are doing today in the name of capturing the youth—dumbing things down for the distracted, or trying to speak in youth lingo. But in my experience, the young are not dumb, while those who do the ‘dumbing down’ for them usually are. When I was in my early 20s, the magazine where I worked introduced some pages for ‘the young.’ The section editor’s idea of a youthful segment was adding a ‘yay’ or a ‘whoa’ every now and then.