Manu Joseph: Zohran Mamdani wants to fight inequality but can those who benefit from a system really bring it down?
People born to privilege rarely act against it, even when they seek public office on a platform of social justice. Zohran Mamdani’s rise in New York politics raises an uneasy question—can those who benefit from inequality truly be the ones to end it?
There is a kind of person the Western press often profiles with the headline: “The Meaning of… (name here)." Zohran Mamdani is that person. We may not know what being modern exactly is, but we know it when we see it. And Mamdani is modern, especially when he says wonderful things about social justice, race and dignity.