Industrial outlook: The share of manufacturing in India’s economy can easily expand
V. Anantha Nageswaran , Rosemary Abraham 4 min read 08 Sept 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
Price effects have hidden a performance that could be strengthened by policy moves and a strategic path that grants this sector global indispensability. To become a manufacturing powerhouse, we must build what the world cannot do without.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For years, India has worried about the declining share of manufacturing in its economy. Two decades ago, the sector contributed nearly 18% of gross value added (GVA). Today, that number has slipped below 14%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story