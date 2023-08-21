Manufacturing hub ambitions aren’t served by statist policies3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Duty-free imports such as Vietnam’s are crucial to competitiveness
The circuit board assembly, camera module, touch-screen display and glass cover account for three-fourths of the bill-of-materials cost of a smartphone. Vietnam, the world’s second-biggest exporter of handsets after China, gets these and most other components at zero tariffs from free-trade partners. But India, which has few such accords of its own but is still keen to be a manufacturing hub, has customs duties as high as 22%. The result? Making mobile phones in India now comes embedded with a cost disadvantage of 4%, says a study of tariffs by India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA).