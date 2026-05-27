Manufacturing push: why India's Production-Linked Incentive scheme needs a rethink

The West Asia crisis has prompted India’s government to pursue a swathe of measures to help the economy weather its fallout. On the country’s consumption of imports, a key focus of this exercise, these efforts straddle the spectrum from austerity to efficiency, given the burden of import bills inflamed by the war’s oil shock and its knock-on cost surge.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also led a behavioural nudge, asking for belts to be tightened. Export relief moves, a stabilization fund meant as a fiscal buffer and a credit backstop for small businesses are also part of this defensive response.
All this, however, may not do much to alleviate macro adversity in the broader context of a weakening currency amid waning investment interest. The policy spotlight thus must fall on initiatives that motivate firms to build factories that are not just efficient, but also resilient in the face of a global trade order all but taken apart by a US tariff blitz.