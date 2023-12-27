Manufacturing versus services: It’s not one or the other
Summary
- Paths towards prosperity can vary from one state to another, as India’s story of economic emergence shows, and we mustn’t fall for false dichotomies.
An economy produces two broad types of output: farm and non-farm. The non-farm sector comprises industry and services. As the economy develops, their expansion drives economic growth. Whether the manufacturing or services sector grows faster depends on the policy environment, domestic and global demand, and the sector’s comparative advantage. In recent decades, services have expanded rapidly in several developing countries, including India, followed by construction, with limited manufacturing expansion. In the early 1980s, the share of services in India’s economy was around 40%. In 2022-23, it was 58%.