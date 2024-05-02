Many lives could be saved by making organ donation our default option
Summary
- A law that makes everyone opt for organ donation unless one chooses to opt out would serve a humanitarian cause by boosting supply. It would also do our economy a good turn.
In India, the gap between demand for organ donations and their supply is huge. With thousands of people spending years on organ waiting lists, this is worrisome. Estimates indicate around 500,000 people in the country are grappling with organ failure. About half of them rely on dialysis for kidney functions, 150,000 face liver failure and 100,000 suffer from underperforming hearts, lungs and other vital organs.