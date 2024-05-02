Many lives could be saved by making organ donation our default option

There are strict time limits for harvesting and transplanting organs that vary from one organ to another. The window is shortest for the heart and lungs (about 4-6 hours), followed by liver and pancreas, and then kidneys. In the case of individuals who have pledged organs dying of natural causes at home, harvesting can only be done if the deceased’s family promptly informs the hospital or concerned NGO about the death. However, eye corneas, heart valves, skin and bones can still be harvested with some delay.