The Maoist rebellion is confused about its aims

How mindless or mindful is the Maoist insurgency in India? Like this week’s bomb blast that took nearly a dozen jawan lives in the wilderness of Chhattisgarh, it’s a rebellion that has afflicted a vast forest belt, a landscape that remains all too remote from Europe’s industrial upsurge that gave rise to its ‘basis’—to the extent it has any. It is led by the Communist Party of India (Maoist), the extreme left. Its leaders would once cite Marx, Lenin and Mao in their refusal to reject the use of force as a tool to overthrow an economic order alleged to enrich the rich and enslave workers (or some version thereof). After we remixed our socialist ideals of welfare with free-market enablers of growth in the 1990s to aid our emergence from poverty, most Maoist messages have taken the form of blood-curdlers like blasts and gunfire. By Sun Tzu’s fabled advice, we need to know what keeps these horrific acts ticking. Calling it a protest of the left-behind is much too lazy. Sadly, though, we have precious little else to go by. Maoist commanders are in hiding, sympathizers seem caught in a time warp and gun-wielders interviewed by the media sound like rebels with a garbled cause.

Expositions made by the Maoist rank-and-file have been incoherent. Some of what they have said might even remind readers of Aravind Adiga’s fictional riff in The White Tiger: “Open our skulls, look in with a penlight, and you’ll find an odd museum of ideas: sentences of history or mathematics remembered from school textbooks (no boy remembers his schooling like one who was taken out of school, let me assure you), sentences about politics read in a newspaper while waiting for someone to come to an office, triangles and pyramids seen on the torn pages of the old geometry textbooks which every tea shop in this country uses to wrap its snacks in, bits of All India Radio news bulletins, things that drop into your mind, like lizards from the ceiling, in the half hour before falling asleep—all these ideas, half formed and half digested and half correct, mix up with other half-cooked ideas in your head…" In Adiga’s 2008 novel, flaky ideas merge with other dodgy notions to create more and more, multiplying to guide the thoughts of his protagonist, who ends up justifying what cannot be justified even by a long stretch of moral relativism.

The few flakes of actual argument that do emerge from Maoist corners refer to power gaps and exploitation of the weak, often in the context of jungle resources. It’s not a grand story about some historical process of equally primitive lives being pushed into such unequal modernity that a push for common prosperity beckons as the end of history. Even Maoist slogans draw upon classic leftist ideology only for wobbly support at best. While this missing fidelity to Marxist calls for revolution might complicate how best to engage Maoists in talks, should a chance arise, it may also mean we’re up against that much less rigidity along ideological lines. This is a good thing, for it technically affords us space to quell this insurgency within the frame of India’s constitutional democracy. Law enforcers, security forces and intelligence agencies must do their jobs, keeping us safe from terror attacks, even as we address local discontent. Equal rights and justice must reach the most far-flung parts of this country. Where welcome, hard infrastructure too. Even the worst off have reason to favour the emergence of our economy, not its subversion. But that reason needs to be apparent to all.