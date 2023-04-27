The Maoist rebellion is confused about its aims

How mindless or mindful is the Maoist insurgency in India? Like this week’s bomb blast that took nearly a dozen jawan lives in the wilderness of Chhattisgarh, it’s a rebellion that has afflicted a vast forest belt, a landscape that remains all too remote from Europe’s industrial upsurge that gave rise to its ‘basis’—to the extent it has any. It is led by the Communist Party of India (Maoist), the extreme left. Its leaders would once cite Marx, Lenin and Mao in their refusal to reject the use of force as a tool to overthrow an economic order alleged to enrich the rich and enslave workers (or some version thereof). After we remixed our socialist ideals of welfare with free-market enablers of growth in the 1990s to aid our emergence from poverty, most Maoist messages have taken the form of blood-curdlers like blasts and gunfire. By Sun Tzu’s fabled advice, we need to know what keeps these horrific acts ticking. Calling it a protest of the left-behind is much too lazy. Sadly, though, we have precious little else to go by. Maoist commanders are in hiding, sympathizers seem caught in a time warp and gun-wielders interviewed by the media sound like rebels with a garbled cause.

