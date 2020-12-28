Maradona’s goals and Argentina’s economic instability

During the Asian currency crisis of 1998, Argentina struggled to maintain its peg to the US dollar. During the Asian currency crisis of 1998, Brazil, which had a flexible exchange rate, let its currency weaken and managed to keep up exports. Argentina’s currency board was abandoned in 2002, following a period when it had to cope with runs on banks by anxious depositors. After a huge initial devaluation to 1.4 pesos per dollar, the peso was then slowly made flexible. Needless to say, inflation started creeping up. By 2007, the official rate was close to 10%, while unofficial estimates were over 20%. In 2007, the official heading the country’s agency INSDEC, in charge of bringing out inflation data, was fired and replaced.