March Madness: America’s sports gambling boom is a worry
- Oddly, it’s easier to bet on a sports game than a stock in America. Tech enablers have whet the US appetite for irrational risk-taking.
Like many Americans, I love March Madness. I still consider the night of 22 March 1990, when my local college team won one of the greatest victories in NCAA basketball tournament history, one of the most exciting moments of my life. Of course, a strong emotional attachment to a particular team isn’t the only reason why people love March Madness: The money they have on the line adds an extra thrill. Part of the annual tradition is the office bracket pool—in the age of remote work, it’s one of the few things that brings colleagues together.