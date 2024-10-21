Marijuana use is growing fast but its health impact is still a mystery
Summary
- Cannabis consumption is rising in the US and Kamala Harris favours legalizing it across the country. But research studies remain woefully sketchy on what THC use at various dosage levels can do to the health of this drug’s regular users.
US Vice-President Kamala Harris has confirmed she supports the legalization of marijuana. It’s a change of heart that acknowledges the decades of injustice wrought by the criminalization of small amounts of weed and follows a broader shift in sentiment about cannabis in the US. It makes sense—if accompanied by an effort to understand how pot affects public health.