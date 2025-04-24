Why Llosa is essential reading for marketers and brand builders

Mario Vargas Llosa, an aristocrat of Spanish ancestry, was sent to Lima’s military academy to sweat the love of literature out of him. Instead, the experience gave us his first novel, The Time of the Hero. Among the greatest literary figures of our times, the Peruvian novelist and liberal died on 13 April, aged 89. I was introduced to his work in 2001 whilst I lived in Aliso Viejo in Southern California and have read much of his work since then.