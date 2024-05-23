Marital rape is antithetical to equality and autonomy
Summary
- A Madhya Pradesh high court ruling has reignited India’s debate on the need to criminalize marital rape. Sadly, the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita doesn’t reform the IPC’s exception that keeps it legal. Marital rape being legitimate not only presupposes a woman’s consent but denies her agency.
On 1 May 2024, the Madhya Pradesh high court in Manish Sahu vs State of Madhya Pradesh held that “any sexual intercourse or sexual act by the husband with his wife not below the age of 15 years is not a rape, then under these circumstances, absence of consent of wife for unnatural act loses its importance."