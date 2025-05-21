Rahul Jacob: Liberals must combine compassion with aggression
SummaryThere are political lessons from Canada, Australia, the UK and Europe for liberal parties everywhere. In taking on the hard right, they may need to harden their approach. It’s what realpolitik demands.
Some months ago, Canada’s ruling Liberal Party was 25 percentage points behind the Conservatives, the country’s right-wing opposition, in pre-election opinion polls. Then, Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England as well as Canada’s central bank, took over the party leadership and responded to US President Donald Trump’s verbal barrage, which included musings about taking over Canada, with an aggression of his own. He caricatured the Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as someone who would “kneel before" Trump.