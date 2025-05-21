Rahul Jacob: Liberals must combine compassion with aggression

This week, the EU- UK deal on trade and fishing rights suggested that the two were closer in spirit and intent than they have been since the UK’s Brexit vote in 2016. The Labour government in London argues that the package will make “food cheaper, slash red tape, open up access to the EU market and add nearly £9 billion to the UK economy by 2040." This may be true, but the ruling party must also respond to the widely held view that urban crime is rising and immigration into the UK is out of control.