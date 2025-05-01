Why economist-turned-politician Mark Carney is Canada’s big hope
SummaryThe Liberal leader’s statements suggest he understands the nature of Canada’s big economic problem beyond US threats: its low productivity. His grasp of economics may mean he knows how to fix it.
Canada’s Liberal Party has won a fourth consecutive national election in a race that largely came down to which party would better stand up to US President Donald Trump. “We are over the shock of American betrayal," Mark Carney, a former central banker and the leader of the Liberal Party, said in a victory speech early Tuesday morning. “But we should never forget the lessons."