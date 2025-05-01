Why economist-turned-politician Mark Carney is Canada’s big hope

It’s not like Canada doesn’t have the fiscal space to accommodate lower taxes, with a budget deficit of around 2% of GDP versus 7% in the US. In its 2025 outlook, the OECD recommended that Canada could make its tax system more growth friendly by switching the burden from direct taxation to indirect and environmental taxes. Canada could also incentivize research and development, which the OECD notes is “a key driver of a country’s innovation capacity." Carney has already promised to run deeper budget deficits to cut income taxes and step up spending on infrastructure.