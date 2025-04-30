Carney’s election win in Canada can actually be called historic
SummaryCanada’s Liberal Party victory will be remembered not just as one of the most dramatic comebacks in electoral history, globally, but also for its unique context—given the turmoil caused by Trump.
Mark Carney’s Liberal Party victory in Canada’s federal elections may well be remembered as one of the biggest political turnarounds in electoral history. A year ago, Canada’s political landscape seemed to favour the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre. The seat tally in Canada’s House of Commons gives the Liberals a fourth consecutive term in power, as they’re within a whisker of the 172-seat majority mark, with the Conservatives lagging by two-dozen seats.