Carney’s election win in Canada can actually be called historic

Mark Carney’s Liberal Party victory in Canada’s federal elections may well be remembered as one of the biggest political turnarounds in electoral history. A year ago, Canada’s political landscape seemed to favour the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre. The seat tally in Canada’s House of Commons gives the Liberals a fourth consecutive term in power, as they’re within a whisker of the 172-seat majority mark, with the Conservatives lagging by two-dozen seats.