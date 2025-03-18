Opinion
Carney is yet to make his mark; Manmohan Singh made his long ago
Summary
- The career path of Canada’s new prime minister bears remarkable parallels with that of India’s late central banker-turned-politician Manmohan Singh. Carney’s challenges, of course, differ. They’re so steep, he has the world’s attention.
Mark Carney, sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada on Friday, is a newbie in the world of politics. But then, so was the late Manmohan Singh, till former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao made him our finance minister in 1991.
