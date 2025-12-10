A sense of smug satisfaction wafts across the internet whenever a report indicates Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse vision is in trouble. So it was last week when my colleague Kurt Wagner broke the news the Meta was planning cuts of up to 30% in the Reality Labs division that handles the experimental technology.
Zuckerberg's metaverse cuts shouldn’t be interpreted as a retreat from his passion project
SummaryInvestors may see Meta’s metaverse budget cuts as a pivot to reality, but perhaps that’s the point. Zuckerberg must please an AI-focused Wall Street, but there’s little evidence that he’s about to abandon the virtual dreamscape that still seems to obsess him.
A sense of smug satisfaction wafts across the internet whenever a report indicates Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse vision is in trouble. So it was last week when my colleague Kurt Wagner broke the news the Meta was planning cuts of up to 30% in the Reality Labs division that handles the experimental technology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More