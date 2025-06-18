Mint Quick Edit | Ads on WhatsApp: What’s up, Meta?
Summary
WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum’s ‘no-ads’ approach is about to be dumped by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the social media app’s owner. This should be fine, unless Meta AI slyly turns promotional.
Advertisements are imminent on WhatsApp. The messaging app’s owner Meta claims it has 3 billion monthly users. Any business would be tempted to monetize such reach.
