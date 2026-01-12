Why a market economy remains India’s best bet even though the idea has taken a volley of Cold War II blows
As America seems to pivot in favour of statist policies while China basks in the success of centrally deployed market forces, India’s best option is to optimize its mixed economy free of ideology. And here’s why we should amp up the market knob.
It has been 34 years plus since the Cold War triumph of ‘capitalism’ over ‘communism’—or rather, of the free-market idea over the Soviet model of a centrally run economy, to put it less crudely. And as India approaches another budget, industry may want the Centre out of the way in some sectors, but is largely looking for it to lend its fiscal heft to the big wheel of output expansion.