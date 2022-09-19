Market forces could play a role in India’s water security4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 10:22 PM IST
We should guide demand for water-efficient products in ways that serve a larger public purpose
We should guide demand for water-efficient products in ways that serve a larger public purpose
Water and sanitation have been important areas of focus in recent years for the central and state governments in India. Notable work has been done in providing water tap connections and improved sanitation facilities. One area of rising importance is water security. Around 600 million Indians face high to extreme water stress, as per a Niti Aayog report. With increasing population pressure and industrialization as well as urbanization, our water consumption is bound to rise. By 2025, water demand for irrigation is expected to grow by 14%, for domestic needs by 40% and for industrial use it is projected to double in comparison with 2015.