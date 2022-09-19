Market forces could play a role in India’s water security

However, water ratings systems are not enough. To create a market for water efficient goods, we require demand at the individual level to be measured and linked to a sufficient economic cost. This means that existing initiatives around installing water meters would need to be fast-tracked, along with mandates to pay for one’s own water consumption. Prices can be higher in water stressed areas to increase the incentive for saving water. When consumers realize that water-efficient goods save them money, such goods would naturally see demand rise. This will nudge manufacturers to produce more water-efficient goods. However, metering and charging for water are deeply contested issues of water policy. Creating the political will to take action on sustainable water usage is an uphill task that might require both community and political engagement.