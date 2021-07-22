Market freedom and its big bang of competition

It was mounted on the scale of another tryst with destiny, the 1991 shift of our ‘mixed economy’ in favour of the free market. “As Victor Hugo once said, ‘No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come’," said Manmohan Singh, to bookend his budget speech of 24 July 1991 as India’s finance minister, “I suggest to this august House that the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea." It echoed a Nehruvian call to shape our future in a way that would make success inevitable. Scarcity amid poverty all around should have flagged failure, if not clunky overpriced cars sold as a privilege, but it took a couple of shocks to shift our economic strategy. The prospect of vehicles going without fuel, after a Gulf-war oil flare-up exhausted our dollar stash for imports, had exposed self-sufficiency as a flawed policy, even as the Soviet cave-in bared the weak-incentive jinx and low-efficiency trap of an over-centralized economy. It was clear we needed our resources allocated less by the state and more by market devices, with free prices acting as signals for a dynamic interplay of demand and supply to do that job. The idea of market freedom as a better—or less fallible—way ahead for India seemed unstoppable. Like an open mind, an economy once opened could never be shut, could it?