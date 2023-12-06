Opinion
Market investors gain even when they miss out on bumper IPO allotments
Summary
- Right pricing and transparent, credible information about the prospects of the company would determine the success of IPOs
Griping about missing out on allotment in any of the four initial public offerings, including Tata Technologies or IREDA, that saw significant listing gains last week? Don't worry, you are still a gainer.
