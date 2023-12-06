Market investors gain even when they miss out on bumper IPO allotments

Crisil has been projecting a massive rise in the financialization of Indian households. This might seem to be at odds with the RBI Annual Report’s finding of a decrease in the net financial savings of households. In reality, there is no contradiction. Net financial savings have come down because of an increase in liabilities. Household financial liabilities went up from 3.8% of GDP in 2021-22 to 5.8% of GDP in 2022-23. At the same time, there has been a massive inflow of savings into mutual funds and other managed pools of savings, such as insurance, retirement plans, portfolio management schemes and alternate investment funds.

