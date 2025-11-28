Market peak: Stock indices can reliably rise—but corporate results must justify it
After a long haul back to its record high, the stock market gave up some gains. While the case for optimism has much going for it, we still await supporting data on India Inc’s performance. The value generation that investors are counting on had better show up.
Fourteen months after a big selloff attributed to a global shift in capital flows, Indian largecap stock indices regained the limelight on Thursday. The wait had begun to seem endless, but the BSE Sensex finally surpassed last year’s peak to touch a fresh intraday all-time high. This index leapt above the 86,000 mark for the first time, though it closed the trading day lower.