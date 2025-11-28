All we can count on are the basics of value generation. Although corporate earnings have been catching up with market prices, value investors still fret about a significant clutch of overpriced shares. Indeed, patchy progress on profits may explain why the market recovery has not been broad-based. Prices of over half the BSE 500 stocks remain weak and 100-plus have lost more than a fifth of their value over the past year. Stock upruns require bullish investors putting in enough money to outweigh bearish ones.