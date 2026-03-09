Conventional economic narratives often assume that consumption rises smoothly with income. As households earn more, they are expected to spend more—a linear and predictable relationship.
Marketers, take note: The spending patterns of Indian households change in distinct ways as incomes go up
SummaryNobody can bank on assumptions of linear growth in spending by Indian households as they earn more. As a survey reveals, different income brackets display distinct patterns—with new market categories entering the picture—as key thresholds are crossed.
