Marketers, take note: The spending patterns of Indian households change in distinct ways as incomes go up

Conventional economic narratives often assume that consumption rises smoothly with income. As households earn more, they are expected to spend more—a linear and predictable relationship.
Conventional economic narratives often assume that consumption rises smoothly with income. As households earn more, they are expected to spend more—a linear and predictable relationship.
Yet, empirical evidence from PRICE’s ICE 360 survey suggests that household asset ownership in India is more discontinuous. It is also structurally revealing. Income growth does not produce gradual increments in demand across all categories. Instead, it generates inflexion points, thresholds at which entire categories of goods unlock rapidly.
Yet, empirical evidence from PRICE’s ICE 360 survey suggests that household asset ownership in India is more discontinuous. It is also structurally revealing. Income growth does not produce gradual increments in demand across all categories. Instead, it generates inflexion points, thresholds at which entire categories of goods unlock rapidly.
This distinction is not semantic. It changes how we understand middle-class expansion, how firms allocate capital and how policymakers interpret rising incomes.
The relationship between income and asset ownership can be measured statistically in three ways: correlation (does ownership systematically move with income?), income elasticity (how responsive is ownership to percentage income change?) and acceleration thresholds (at what income band does adoption steepen most sharply?). Taken together, these measures reveal a staircase rather than a slope.
Consider the first major inflexion point: annual household incomes of roughly ₹7–8 lakh.
At this level, ownership of smartphones, refrigerators and colour TV sets accelerates materially. The smartphone, in particular, demonstrates near-luxury characteristics despite its relatively modest ticket size. With a correlation of 0.95 with income and an elasticity of 1.79, smartphone ownership increases more than proportionally as incomes rise. This suggests that digital connectivity is not merely a functional purchase but an aspirational marker.
The ₹7–8 lakh band represents the moment when households move beyond subsistence and enter a consumption phase defined by social participation, digital integration and lifestyle upgradation.
The second structural breakpoint emerges around ₹10–12 lakh. At this income tier, ownership of air-conditioners (ACs), inverters, microwaves and computers begins to accelerate meaningfully. These goods are less about access and more about convenience and quality of life. Their elasticities cluster around unity, indicating that income growth in this band has powerful leverage over adoption.
The shift from refrigerators to ACs is telling: the former address food preservation and necessity; the latter address comfort and discretionary well-being. As incomes rise past this level, consumption spending moves from durable utility to experiential enhancement.
The most pronounced discontinuity, however, appears beyond ₹12–14 lakh, particularly in car ownership. Among all assets examined, cars exhibit the highest correlation with income (0.97) and the highest elasticity (1.88). Ownership remains minimal across lower deciles but accelerates sharply once households cross this income gate, with an even stronger take-off beyond ₹18 lakh. This pattern reflects both financial constraints and psychological thresholds.
Car purchases typically require surplus income, creditworthiness and urban infrastructure compatibility. They also function as visible status markers. In this sense, cars are uniquely income-driven assets, not merely because they are expensive, but because their adoption depends on a confluence of economic stability and aspirational signalling.
Washing machines display a similar though less dramatic pattern, with disproportionate gains concentrated in households earning above ₹14 lakh. These categories illustrate an important macro- economic point: high-value durable growth is concentrated in upper-middle-income households. Premium products sell in threshold markets, not broad-base markets.
Equally revealing is what declines as incomes rise. Bicycle ownership demonstrates a strong negative correlation with income (–0.91) and negative elasticity. Feature phones show similar substitution effects. Rising income does not simply add goods to a household portfolio; it reorganizes it. Lower-tier mobility gives way to motorized transport; basic communication devices are replaced by smartphones. Consumption, in other words, is structurally transformative, not merely additive.
These findings have important applied implications, particularly for consumer-facing businesses.
First, they caution against overreliance on average income metrics. A district’s mean income tells us little about which households are crossing critical thresholds. Growth concentrated just below ₹7 lakh may not unlock new demand, while modest increases that push households above ₹8 lakh could generate disproportionate consumption effects. Firms that track threshold transitions rather than aggregate averages are better placed to anticipate category expansion.
Second, the data reinforces the centrality of the middle class in driving volume growth. Categories such as TV sets and refrigerators are already broadly penetrated within middle-income bands, suggesting that future growth in these segments will rely more on replacement cycles and feature upgrades than on first-time adoption. In contrast, comfort and premium durables require targeted strategies focused on households approaching the ₹10–14 lakh band.
Third, these thresholds underscore the developmental dimension of income mobility. When households cross ₹7–8 lakh, they enter the digital mainstream. When they cross ₹10–12 lakh, they begin investing in comfort infrastructure. When they exceed ₹14 lakh, they participate in higher-value durable markets.
Economic mobility, therefore, alters patterns of energy consumption, urban transport, credit use and digital engagement. Policymakers concerned with infrastructure planning, credit access and energy demand would do well to anticipate these non-linear transitions.
In summary, India’s consumption story is not linear; it is gated. Income growth unlocks successive tiers of demand at distinct breakpoints. Smartphones mark the first aspirational leap. ACs and inverters signify the comfort shift. Cars embody the affluence threshold. Meanwhile, bicycles and feature phones fade as symbols of constrained mobility and limited connectivity.
Understanding these income gates, rather than relying on aggregate averages, offers a more precise map of India’s evolving consumer economy.
As millions of households ascend the income ladder, they will not merely spend more, but spend differently. The key to anticipating India’s next consumption wave lies not in the slope of income growth, but in the thresholds it crosses.
The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.