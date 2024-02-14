Market-oriented farm reforms remain a challenge yet to be met
Summary
- The demands of protestors are largely untenable but a paradigm that treats our farmers as captive suppliers to the state must be shifted and farms given freedom to maximize earnings.
Farmer groups from Punjab have seemed bent on a confrontation with the Centre, and Tuesday’s clashes with police betrayed no evidence of their backing off. Their threat of storming Delhi—in a replay of earlier farm-bill protests—just before national polls looks like a ploy to maximize bargaining power. Their list of demands is long, and many of them are untenable. Their call to withdraw from the World Trade Organization and freeze all free-trade pacts, for instance, can be dismissed as over the top. They also want the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 to be reinstated, a pension of ₹10,000 a month for every farmer aged above 60, the limit on rural job-guarantee work-days to be doubled to 200, its daily wage upped to ₹700, and the dropping of all cases against last time’s protestors. They have other asks as well, but the main one is for a law to back a minimum support price (MSP) for all commodities as a government assurance. This list, though, is not the only reason the agitators could be mistaken for employee unions asking for a better deal. And therein lies both the irony and nub of it.