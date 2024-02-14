Market-oriented farm reforms remain a challenge yet to be met

To be sure, this agitation differs from last time’s in its participation and aims, but that does not obscure the need for a big-picture view of farmer discontent. Agriculture is a laggard sector at risk of stagnancy, with adverse consequences in store since it supports a big bulk of our population. Structurally, the sector’s paradigm is one of farmers at work for the state, which lends a shoulder to their plough with subsidy support, all of it aimed at national food security. The easing of food scarcity and the emergence of our economy, however, have made space for a shift that recruits market efficiency to revive the sector’s fortunes. A market embrace would mean a greater role for price signals that emerge from the interplay of demand and supply. In this case, it would encourage farm supplies acting in response to prices that capture de facto demand, as derived from actual diets (healthy ones, ideally, with carbs balanced by protein, fibre, etc), rather than being guided by what the state procures. No doubt, the state will have to remain a bulk buyer of foodgrain and other farm produce so long as it needs to offer free or cheap food under its legal mandate. But state buying can distort cropping patterns. It can incentivize the over-production of carb-heavy staples like wheat and rice, for example, while a better-fed populace may want protein-rich edibles and vegetables cheapened by better acreage and cold chains (for perishables). For evolving demand to be satisfied more efficiently, farm incentives must align better with market forces. And for this, we would need various old restrictions eased and markets bustling with multiple buyers.

