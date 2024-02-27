Markets eye stock re-ratings post release of govt's consumption expenditure data
Summary
- Sectors like FMCG, healthcare, and entertainment are set to benefit as market analysts re-evaluate stocks in light of the government's latest consumption expenditure data, highlighting shifts in consumer spending patterns
Following the government's capex-push led surge in infrastructure shares such as L&T, the stock market is likely to shift its focus to the consumption story, particularly in rural India. This shift aligns with the release of the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO) delayed monthly household expenditure survey for 2022-23, which appears to support the Bharatiya Janata Party's narrative ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.