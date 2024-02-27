Markets eye stock re-ratings post release of govt's consumption expenditure data

Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Dabur, and Nestle India are among the key FMCG stocks analysts are watching for benefits from increased spending on items such as toothpaste and hair care products. A new addition to the list is Tata Consumer, which now manages the Sampann brand. Tata Tea and Himalayan natural mineral water are among the brands it owns. From just two products, tea, which gives the company about 80% of its revenue, and coffee just a couple of years ago, it now sells salt, spices, pulses, ready-to-eat foods, and breakfast cereals. After Sunil D'Souza was brought in as Tata Consumer's new managing director from Whirlpool, India, the stock fell 6% on news of his resignation! Market analysts expect Tata Consumer to be the new rising food and beverages giant in the country.