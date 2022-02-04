As far as impact of the Union Budget on the capital markets is concerned, the effect of Budget on the market course will evaporate in a couple of days’ time. We have the global monetary tightening and the RBI policy meet ahead of us. Markets typically feels relieved post Budget as No bad news is deemed to be good news. However, the macro issues and the micro performance will come to the fore soon even as the Q3 results season has turned out to be softer than expected. Technical factor of fund flows from FPIs remain one of the key determinants of the market direction beyond the next few days and in case the FPIs are in an accommodative mood, our markets may keep seeing buying interest time and again while in the absence of such a mood a correction may be in store post a couple of weeks when the negative triggers may come back to the fore.